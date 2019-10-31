taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7204
Euro
6.3896
Altın
1497.55
Borsa
98692.03
Gram Altın
275.177
Bitcoin
52248.07

Trump posts faked photo of hero dog getting a medal

President Donald Trump tweeted a fake photo showing him putting a medal with a paw print around the neck of the Baghdadi dog used by US special operations forces in the raid.

AA | 31.10.2019 - 09:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump shared Wednesday an apparent fake photograph of himself awarding a medal to the dog who chased Daesh/ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in his final moments.

MODIFIED VERSION OF A 2017 MEDAL CEREMONY

The image, which appears to be a modified version of an Associated Press photo from a 2017 Medal of Honor ceremony, bears a watermark from the conservative Daily Wire news website.

Trump accompanied the photo in a Twitter post with the brief caption: "AMERICAN HERO!"

Trump posts faked photo of hero dog getting a medal

US officials have declined to identify the dog by name, but Newsweek reported the German Shepherd's name is Conan.

In announcing Baghdadi's killing, Trump said Sunday that the Daesh leader attempted to escape via a tunnel that ultimately was a dead-end, taking three young children with him "to certain death."

Trump posts faked photo of hero dog getting a medal

But as US forces led by a canine closed in, Baghdadi killed himself and took the lives of the children as the tunnel caved in around him following the explosion.

Trump hailed the dog as "beautiful" and "talented," adding "the dog was so great."

Trump said earlier Monday before departing Washington for Chicago that he is considering releasing video of the special forces mission, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley added that while the US does possess photos and videos of the raid they are currently undergoing a declassification process.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
11 cinayetin hükümlüsü, 25 yıl sonra dağda yakalandı

11 cinayetin hükümlüsü, 25 yıl sonra dağda yakalandı

83
ABD, Bağdadi operasyonunun görüntülerini yayınladı

ABD, Bağdadi operasyonunun görüntülerini yayınladı

81
Twitter: Siyasi reklam almayacağız

Twitter: Siyasi reklam almayacağız

10
TBMM'de HDP hariç tüm partilerden ABD'ye kınama

TBMM'de HDP hariç tüm partilerden ABD'ye kınama

126
Kadın sunucuya 6 kat düşük maaş veren BBC'den savunma

Kadın sunucuya 6 kat düşük maaş veren BBC'den savunma

22
Efsane maçta kazanan Liverpool

Efsane maçta kazanan Liverpool

5
Fransa'da başörtülü annelere okul gezisi yasaklanıyor

Fransa'da başörtülü annelere okul gezisi yasaklanıyor

56
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir