Trump praises Turkey ahead of NATO summit

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron's "brain dead" comment on NATO was "insulting" and "very disrespectful".

"Nobody needs NATO more than France," Trump said in a joint presser with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the alliance's summit in London. He added it's "very dangerous" for France to make such comments.

"TURKEY COULDN'T BE MORE SUPPORTIVE"

Speaking ahead of the NATO Summit in London, Trump told reporters: "Turkey bought billions and billions worth of F-35 fighter jets. If the US refuses to deliver, Turkey will explore other options."





Trump also praised Turkey's role in the US operation against Daesh ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying Turkey couldn't be nicer, more supportive, very helpful.

“Turkey was very helpful in US operation against Baghdadi. We also have very good relations with Turkey. We successfully get along with them. I love Turkey and its president Erdoğan. “ he added.