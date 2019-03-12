taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.43865
Euro
6.12595
Altın
1294.635
Borsa
101641.83
Gram Altın
226.693

Trump proposes record-high $4.7 trillion budget

President Donald Trump proposed the highest budget in US history Monday with a record $4.7 trillion requests to Congress.

AA | 12.03.2019 - 09:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Trump proposes record-high $4.7 trillion budget

The budget cuts non-defense discretionary spending by five percent across the board and seeks to balance the federal budget within 15 years.

But while it seeks to cut other budgets by five percent, it boosts the Pentagon's budget to some $750 billion for the 2020 fiscal year -- an increase of $34 billion or five percent from the level set for the preceding fiscal year.

"WE HAVE A LOT OF DEBTS AS A COUNTRY"

The US deficit is set to hit more than $1.1 trillion by the 2020 fiscal year, which begins in October, and the White House sought to emphasize the proposal's benefits by saying it would create a balanced budget by 2034. "We have a lot of debts as a country," Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought told reporters at the White House. "We’re trying to take it on head-on. We’re trying to say that $22 trillion is not acceptable.”

Vought earlier Monday penned an op-ed on Fox News’s website in which he said "America’s return to prosperity is under attack," citing what he called "Washington’s spending addiction".

Trump proposes record-high $4.7 trillion budget


Trump's budget is merely a request to Congress, which has the authority to craft and approve federal budgets. The budget proposal is unlikely to be mirrored by the federal legislature. One point sure to be thwarted in the legislative process is Trump's desire for some $8.6 billion for his US-Mexico border wall.

The budget further envisions $40 billion for the State Department and USAID, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "upholds the President’s commitment to protect our country and put American interests first". Pompeo said, "prioritizes protecting our diplomats and our borders, recruiting and developing our 21st Century workforce, and continuing to modernize our IT infrastructure."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kocaeli'de Pisa Kulesini andıran yamuk binalar korkutuyor

Kocaeli'de Pisa Kulesini andıran yamuk binalar korkutuyor

47
Melania Trump FETÖ okulunu övdü

Melania Trump FETÖ okulunu övdü

43
Şeyma Subaşı kıyafetlerini satışa çıkarmayı planlıyor

Şeyma Subaşı kıyafetlerini satışa çıkarmayı planlıyor

58
Rıdvan Dilmen: TFF Başkanlığı için adı geçen isim Özdemir

Rıdvan Dilmen: TFF Başkanlığı için adı geçen isim Özdemir

30
İbo'dan Yasemin Şefkatli'ye teşekkür

İbo'dan Yasemin Şefkatli'ye teşekkür

50
CHP: Ezan milletimizin kutsalıdır

CHP: Ezan milletimizin kutsalıdır

142
Katar, 100 adet Altay tankı siparişi verdi

Katar, 100 adet Altay tankı siparişi verdi

160
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir