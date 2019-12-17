Trump puts blame on globalists

US President Donald Trump made statements on the US’ trade deal with China.

Speaking to the reporters after the round-table meeting with government executives, Trump said that globalists want the US to lose money.

"THEY WANT US TO LOSE MONEY"

"But you have some globalists — you know, they want us to lose money. Sometimes you have a globalist get on — I watch it: 'Who cares about the United States? Let’s lose money.' I’m the opposite. When I have deficits — I don’t like deficits. You have some people that don’t mind deficits. They are outsourcing for the production of US goods. " he said.