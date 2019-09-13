taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump rejects Israel spied on US

Earlier in the day, an investigation by the FBI and other US agencies concluded Israel was responsible.

AA | 13.09.2019 - 09:47..
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he does not believe Israel planted surveillance devices near the White House in an attempt to capture his cellular telephone activity.

DEVICES WERE DISCOVERED NEAR WHITE HOUSE

"I don't believe that. No, I don't think the Israelis were spying on us," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I really would find that hard to believe." "My relationship with Israel has been great," Trump said. He later added: "Anything is possible," but repeated he does not believe the accusations.

Trump rejects Israel spied on US

A spokesperson from the Israeli embassy in the US immediately denied the allegations and called them ''absolute nonsense." ''Israel doesn’t conduct espionage operations in the United States, period," Elad Strohmayer told Politico.

The StingRay devices were discovered near the White House and other "sensitive locations" in the nation's capital.

They mimic cell towers in a bid to fool cellular telephones into passing location and other identifying information, as well as call and data information.

