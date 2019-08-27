Trump-Rouhani meeting is unlikely, says Zarif

A meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his American counterpart Donald Trump is "unimaginable", Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tuesday.

"No meeting will be imaginable to be held between presidents of Iran and the US until the US honors its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he told the official IRNA news agency, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"IT IS NECESSARY TO IMPLEMENT PREVIOUS AGREEMENTS"

Zarif was commenting on a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, about the possibility of holding a meeting between the US and Iranian leaders to defuse tension between the two countries.

"What American and French officials say concerns themselves but I told them in Biarritz that no meeting will be held," Zarif said. He said Iran has clarified that the US administration has violated the 2015 nuclear deal. "It is now necessary to implement previous agreements about which we have seen no special indication," he said. Elaborating on Biarritz talks, Zarif said the meeting was aimed at finding ways to preserve the nuclear deal. "We also negotiated on Europeans' commitments," he added.