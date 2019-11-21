taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7048
Euro
6.322
Altın
1470.6
Borsa
106969.32
Gram Altın
269.617
Bitcoin
46221.85

Trump says China wants to end trade war

Chinese authorities have announced earlier this month that the two countries agreed to remove additional tariffs on each other’s goods to reach an agreement that would help stabilize the world economy.

AA | 21.11.2019 - 09:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that dialogue between Washington and China continues, and Beijing wants to reach a deal to end a long-lasting trade war.

"WE CONTINUE THE NEGOTIATIONS"

"We continue to talk to China. China wants to make a deal." Trump told reporters at the White House. "The question is do I want to make a deal because I like what is happening right now, we are taking billions and billions of dollars."

Trump says China wants to end trade war

While the two economic rivals are trying to solve trade issues, the US Senate unanimously passed two bills Tuesday to protect the rights of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who have been demonstrating in the streets for six months.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yaşar Büyükanıt vefat etti

Yaşar Büyükanıt vefat etti

185
Rus ordusu, nükleer cephane kullanan dev topu test etti

Rus ordusu, nükleer cephane kullanan dev topu test etti

55
Yaşar Büyükanıt'ın son röportajı

Yaşar Büyükanıt'ın son röportajı

80
İsmail Küçükkaya: Ben de EYT'liyim

İsmail Küçükkaya: Ben de EYT'liyim

246
Pentagon'a göre DEAŞ, Batı ülkelerine yeniden saldırabilir

Pentagon'a göre DEAŞ, Batı ülkelerine yeniden saldırabilir

52
Obradovic'ten takımına 'savunma yapın' ricası

Obradovic'ten takımına 'savunma yapın' ricası

14
İsrail'de hükümet halen kurulamıyor

İsrail'de hükümet halen kurulamıyor

19
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir