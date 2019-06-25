taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump says he doesn't need congressional approval

The question of Trump's authority to approve a military strike without congressional approval has been hotly debated among members of Congress in recent days amid escalating tensions with Iran.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 09:00..
Donald Trump said Monday that he does not have to get congressional approval to strike Iran.

"I DON’T HAVE TO DO IT LEGALLY"

"I do like keeping them abreast, but I don’t have to do it legally," Trump said during an interview with The Hill news site, referring to lawmakers. "They’re intelligent people. They'll come up with some thoughts. I actually learned a couple of things the other day when we had our meeting with Congress.”

His remarks came as a response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Friday that the president must have the authority of Congress before Washington launches military action against Iran. "I disagree. Most people seem to disagree," said Trump.

Trump says he doesn't need congressional approval

Trump said Friday the US was "cocked & loaded" to strike three Iranian sites in retaliation for Iran's downing of a US drone, but he said he called off the attacks over concern they would have been a disproportionate response. Roughly 150 Iranians would have been killed in the attacks, he said.

According to CNN, Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump has the authority to take military action against Tehran, claiming "we're at war with them".

