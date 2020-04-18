taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump says US death toll could reach 65,000

Speaking to the reporters, US President Trump said that the country was heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000.

The US could see up to 65,000 coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump said Friday.

FORMER NUMBER WAS 240,000

"I think we will be substantially, hopefully, below the 100,000. I think, right now, we are heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000," Trump told reporters at the White House coronavirus task force news conference.

"One is too many," he said but added the country could have lost more than 2 million to the virus.

In late March, the doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team, Deborah Birx, presented a model for the potential number of deaths.

It showed between 100,000 and 240,000 could die if the US follows social distancing and public health guidelines. Without any intervention, it forecast 1.5 to 2 million deaths.

