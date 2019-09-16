taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump says US ready to help protect Saudi Arabia

Trump told Saudi Arabia’s crown prince that Washington was ready to cooperate with the kingdom to protect its security, following drone attacks on Saudi oil plants on Saturday.

REUTERS | 16.09.2019 - 09:00..
US believes it knows who was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and is “locked and loaded,” but is waiting for verification and for a Saudi assessment of responsibility before deciding how to proceed, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"PLENTY OF OIL"

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!” Trump said on Twitter. “PLENTY OF OIL!” he added in a subsequent Tweet.

Trump says US ready to help protect Saudi Arabia

Trump also told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call that assaults on Saudi oil facilities had a negative impact on the US and global economies, SPA said in an Arabic-language statement.

