taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.884
Euro
6.525
Altın
1487.77
Borsa
94100.61
Gram Altın
281.999
Bitcoin
47039.62

Trump sends letter to President Erdoğan over Syria

Trump had the letter released to bolster his view that he did not give Turkey a green light to invade Syria.

REUTERS | 17.10.2019 - 10:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Oct. 9 letter was released by the White House on Wednesday as Trump battled to control the political damage following his decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria.

The letter tried to persuade Erdogan to reverse a decision to invade Syria that Erdogan told Trump about in an Oct 6 phone call.

"DON’T LET THE WORLD DOWN"

"Let’s work out a good deal!" Trump said. "You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy - and I will." "I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don’t let the world down. You can make a great deal," said Trump in the letter.

Trump sends letter to President Erdoğan over Syria

Trump also wrote that the sp- called commander of the YPG terror organziation, Mazloum Kobani Abdi, was willing to negotiate and to make some concessions.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Beyaz Saray'daki Türkiye toplantısında kavga

Beyaz Saray'daki Türkiye toplantısında kavga

340
Semih Yalçın’ın acı günü: Oğlunu kaybetti

Semih Yalçın’ın acı günü: Oğlunu kaybetti

144
Almanya'da PKK'lılar, Türk bayrağı açanlara saldırdı

Almanya'da PKK'lılar, Türk bayrağı açanlara saldırdı

139
5.8'lik deprem sonrası binlerce kişi ALO 181'i aradı

5.8'lik deprem sonrası binlerce kişi ALO 181'i aradı

25
PKK 35 yılda 20 bin çocuğu dağa çıkardı

PKK 35 yılda 20 bin çocuğu dağa çıkardı

34
LGBT+ Kulübü, İstiklal Marşı ile dalga geçti

LGBT+ Kulübü, İstiklal Marşı ile dalga geçti

192
Hollanda'da çiftçi protestoları hayatı felç etti

Hollanda'da çiftçi protestoları hayatı felç etti

33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir