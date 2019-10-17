The Oct. 9 letter was released by the White House on Wednesday as Trump battled to control the political damage following his decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria.

The letter tried to persuade Erdogan to reverse a decision to invade Syria that Erdogan told Trump about in an Oct 6 phone call.

"DON’T LET THE WORLD DOWN"

"Let’s work out a good deal!" Trump said. "You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy - and I will." "I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don’t let the world down. You can make a great deal," said Trump in the letter.

Trump also wrote that the sp- called commander of the YPG terror organziation, Mazloum Kobani Abdi, was willing to negotiate and to make some concessions.