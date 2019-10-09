taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump shifts tone again on Turkey’s operation against terror forces

In a recent tweet, US President announced the withdrawal of 50 troops from Northern Syria.

AA | 09.10.2019 - 15:24..
US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Washington moved its 50 troops out of areas in Syria facing imminent Turkish operation.

US went to wars in Middle East under false, disproven premise of weapons of mass destruction, said Trump as rationale for pulling troops out of Syria.

"WE MOVED OUR 50 SOLDIERS OUT"

"Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East," Trump said on Twitter and added: "Moved our 50 soldiers out".

Trump shifts tone again on Turkey’s operation against terror forces

In an apparent criticism of European countries, Trump said that Turkey will be responsible for all Daesh fighters captured in the area that "Europe refused to have returned".

"The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!" he said.

