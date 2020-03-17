taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4376
Euro
7.1796
Altın
1489.39
Borsa
87888.34
Gram Altın
307.1
Bitcoin
34383.79

Trump signals end of summer for end of outbreak

Speaking to the reporters at the White House, "People are talking about July, August, something like that," said US president.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 10:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The ongoing new coronavirus could last in the US until the height of summer, President Donald Trump warned Monday while rolling out new, more stringent social distancing guidelines.

"STAY HOME IF YOU FEEL SICK"

Should Americans adhere to the new measures, Trump told reporters at the White House, "It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we'll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that."

Trump signals end of summer for end of outbreak

In addition to listening to state and local authorities as they more closely address regional outbreaks, the Trump administration is now recommending all Americans stay home if they feel sick, and keep their children at home if they are sick. All elderly individuals and people with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to stay home and stay away from other people.

Trump signals end of summer for end of outbreak

Moreover, anyone who can work or study from home is being strongly encouraged to do so, and avoid social gathering of more than 10 people.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads
All border crossings for foreigners were banned except employees of diplomatic missions, Russian authorities said.
Brazilian inmates escape jails amid virus lockdown
Brazil’s overstuffed prisons often see deadly prison riots between rival gangs.
Macron imposes lockdown across France
French President said people should leave their homes only for essential duties, beginning midday Tuesday.
Tom Hanks leaves hospital for home quarantine
US actor Hanks had announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on his social media Wednesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
247
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
129
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
74
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
61
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
Karius: Türkiye, Almanya'dan daha güvenli
33
Koronavirüs nedeniyle diziler de erteleniyor
Koronavirüs nedeniyle diziler de erteleniyor
24
Koronavirüse karşı hijyen çantasında olması gerekenler
Koronavirüse karşı hijyen çantasında olması gerekenler
24
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir