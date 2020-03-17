Trump signals end of summer for end of outbreak

The ongoing new coronavirus could last in the US until the height of summer, President Donald Trump warned Monday while rolling out new, more stringent social distancing guidelines.

"STAY HOME IF YOU FEEL SICK"

Should Americans adhere to the new measures, Trump told reporters at the White House, "It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we'll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that."





In addition to listening to state and local authorities as they more closely address regional outbreaks, the Trump administration is now recommending all Americans stay home if they feel sick, and keep their children at home if they are sick. All elderly individuals and people with underlying health conditions are being encouraged to stay home and stay away from other people.

Moreover, anyone who can work or study from home is being strongly encouraged to do so, and avoid social gathering of more than 10 people.