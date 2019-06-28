Trump signals productive talks with Chinese President

Trump on Friday said he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a trade war that is casting a shadow on global growth, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs.

"WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS"

The trade feud and signs of a global slowdown have loomed over a two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, where Trump and Xi met in passing and prepared for one-on-one talks on Saturday.

Expectations have dimmed that the world’s two biggest economies can ease tension when Trump and Xi meet. "At a minimum it will be productive. We’ll see what happens and what comes out of it," Trump told reporters after a series of meetings with leaders where he made clear that his priority was two-way trade deals to boost the US economy.

Asked, however, if he had promised Xi a six-month reprieve on imposing new tariffs on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports, Trump said: "No."