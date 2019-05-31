Trump signed the invasion map

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed off a new State Department map of Israel autographed by Trump during a televised statement, telling viewers that it marks the Golan Heights as part of Israel and that Trump had written "Nice" on it.

INVASION MAP

Trump sent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a signed map of Israel with the disputed Golan Heights incorporated into Israel territory.

Netanyahu said the map was a gift from Trump's son in law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is visiting Jerusalem as part of a swing through several countries in the region.

“This map had not been updated since the Six Day War,” Netanyahu told reporters, referring to the 1967 Middle East war, after which Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria. He pointed to a note scribbled on the map, which he called Trump's personal handiwork. "Here is the signature of Trump, and he writes nice. I say, very nice."



