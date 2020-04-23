taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump signs order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

The order will only apply to those seeking permanent residency, meaning green card-seekers, but will not apply to those seeking US entry temporarily.

Trump signs order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S. amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"WE HAVE TO PROTECT OUR GREAT AMERICAN WORKERS"

"This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," he told reporters at a White House coronavirus task force briefing. "Crucially, it will also help preserve our healthcare resources for American patients. We have to take care of our patients, we have to protect our great American workers, and that's what we are doing.”

All legal immigration has been halted for at least 60 days, but the president said that could be extended or changed.

Trump signs order to temporarily suspend immigration into US

The order will only apply to those seeking permanent residency, meaning green card-seekers, but will not apply to those seeking US entry temporarily.

Thousands of Americans have lost their jobs amid the pandemic as various state governors have ordered non-essential businesses to halt operations and many businesses deemed essential are operating on a reduced basis.

