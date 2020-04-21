taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9884
Euro
7.5911
Altın
1683.77
Borsa
97751.53
Gram Altın
378.563
Bitcoin
47660.46

Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak

US President berated CBS News reporter asking him why he didn't warn people in February that coronavirus was spreading.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et
Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak

Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak

US coronavirus deaths topped 42,000 on Monday. The country has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday, with several states yet to report.

US President Donald Trump has been sharply criticized due to his late response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"YOU SHOULD WARN US SOONER"

He got into a confrontation with a reporter during a White House news briefing after being asked why he did not tell the American people sooner about the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak WATCH

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang criticized Trump about his comment he made at a briefing where he said he was angry because the truth about the disease should have been told to us a lot sooner.

"KEEP YOUR VOICE DOWN"

"Many Americans are saying the exact same thing about you, that you should've warned them the virus was spreading like wildfire through the month of February instead of holding rallies with thousands of people. Why did you wait so long to warn them?" Jiang asked. “You're the president. You didn't warn people that it was spreading so quickly," she continued.

Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak

"Keep your voice down, please. Keep your voice down," Trump told her. "I believe there were no deaths, zero deaths at the time I closed up the country. Nobody was there. And you should say thank you very much for good judgment," Trump said before calling on another reporter.

İlginizi Çekebilir
German institute says measures against virus should go on
The German government announced last week that it managed to bring coronavirus health emergency under control and partially relaxed strict lockdown measures, allowing small shops to reopen.
UN sends more trucks to Syria’s Idlib
According to the union’s statement, 55 more trucks carriying humanitarian aid have passed the border.
Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4
After the government shuttered some businesses on March 22, calls have recently been growing from industry lobbies to reopen some activities to prevent an economic catastrophe.
Iran reports 1,300 fresh cases
The total number of coronavirus positive cases reaches 84,800, according to the ministry’s data.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
263
Koronadan ölen doktorun yürek yakan mesajı
Koronadan ölen doktorun yürek yakan mesajı
84
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
385
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
299
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
56
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
130
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
146
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir