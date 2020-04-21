US coronavirus deaths topped 42,000 on Monday. The country has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday, with several states yet to report.

US President Donald Trump has been sharply criticized due to his late response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"YOU SHOULD WARN US SOONER"

He got into a confrontation with a reporter during a White House news briefing after being asked why he did not tell the American people sooner about the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak WATCH

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang criticized Trump about his comment he made at a briefing where he said he was angry because the truth about the disease should have been told to us a lot sooner.

"KEEP YOUR VOICE DOWN"

"Many Americans are saying the exact same thing about you, that you should've warned them the virus was spreading like wildfire through the month of February instead of holding rallies with thousands of people. Why did you wait so long to warn them?" Jiang asked. “You're the president. You didn't warn people that it was spreading so quickly," she continued.

"Keep your voice down, please. Keep your voice down," Trump told her. "I believe there were no deaths, zero deaths at the time I closed up the country. Nobody was there. And you should say thank you very much for good judgment," Trump said before calling on another reporter.