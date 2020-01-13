taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump slams Iran: Don't kill your protesters

Protests erupted in Tehran against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iran admitted it "unintentionally" shot down a passenger plane belonging to the Ukraine International Airlines.

AA | 13.01.2020 - 14:03..
US President Donald Trump said he does not care if Iran enters negotiations to de-escalate ongoing tensions with Washington, though his national security adviser suggested Tehran has no other option after US sanctions and protests.

"I DON'T CARE IF IRAN NEGOTIATES"

"National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions & protests have Iran 'choked off', will force them to negotiate," Trump said Sunday on Twitter. "Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters.'"

A few hours before the crash, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq where U.S. and coalition troops were stationed. The attack was revenge for the U.S.'s killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, which escalated tensions in the region between Washington and Tehran.

