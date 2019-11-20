Trump slams US’ opposition media outlets

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuked media coverage of his announced medical visit over the weekend, saying he had a routine physical.

"These people are sick. They’re sick," said Trump. "The press, really, in this country is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite."

"WE HAVE A VERY CORRUPT MEDIA"

Trump raised the issue with reporters during a Cabinet meeting, saying his visit Saturday to Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland was a quick one.

"The President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Trump's physician Sean Conley said in a statement. "Specifically he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations."

But the unannounced visit sparked speculation about the president’s health. "I was out of there very quickly. I got back home," said Trump.

On Monday evening, the White House released memorandum from Trump's physician about his checkup and said it was "a routine, planned interim checkup as part of regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year." "We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straightened out," Trump added.

"The President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Trump's physician Sean Conley said in a statement. "Specifically he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations."