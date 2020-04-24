taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump suggests injecting disinfectants as cure for corona

The doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team said that she had never heard of using such methods as treatment.

US President Donald Trump proposed unusual methods for treating the novel coronavirus at a White House briefing Thursday, including ultraviolet light and injecting disinfectants.

"IT SOUNDS INTERESTING TO ME"

"So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going test it. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. Sounds interesting," Trump told reporters.

Later, Trump came up with another treatment, this time suggesting the use of disinfectants.

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors with that, but it sounds interesting to me. And so we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s pretty powerful," he added.

Trump asked the doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team, Deborah Birx, whether she had heard of using solar light in treating the disease. "Not as a treatment. I’ve not seen heat or light," she replied.

