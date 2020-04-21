Trump suspends immigration into US

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted.

He did not offer any timeframe for signing the order.

The US recently closed its borders with Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.