taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9625
Euro
7.5466
Altın
1695.1
Borsa
98048.01
Gram Altın
379.361
Bitcoin
47764.31

Trump suspends immigration into US

The announcement came amid criticism against the president and his administration for their alleged failure to tackle the global disease, which has killed more than 42,000 people in the country.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Trump suspends immigration into US

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order "to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TEMPORARILY SUSPENSION

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted.

Trump suspends immigration into US

He did not offer any timeframe for signing the order.

The US recently closed its borders with Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel’s death toll climbs to 181
According to the latest data from the country's ministry, 170 new cases bring the tally to 13,883.
Oil prices drop below zero
Trump described a historic drop in oil prices as short-term and stemming from a financial squeeze, adding the administration would consider stopping oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to lift the market.
US records 40,585 deaths from coronavirus
More than 67,000 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.
Merkel calls for vigilance as Germany loosens measures
The country has flattened the curve of new infections and last week said it had got the spread under control.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
242
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
51
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
110
Merkel: Kimse kendini güvende hissetmesin
Merkel: Kimse kendini güvende hissetmesin
59
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
184
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
92
Kılıçdaroğlu, Meclis'e 23 Nisan çağrısı yaptı
Kılıçdaroğlu, Meclis'e 23 Nisan çağrısı yaptı
624
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir