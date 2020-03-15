Trump takes test for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he took the test for coronavirus.

"I TOOK THE TEST"

"I also took the test last night,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking that I take the test." He said the test has been sent to a lab and the result is due in "a day, or two days".

He has tested negative for coronavirus, the president’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, Trump said he will "most likely" be tested for coronavirus, after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus.

The official attended a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and was photographed standing with Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro and US Vice President Mike Pence.

Bolsanaro announced earlier Friday he tested negative for the virus.