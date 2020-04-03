taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump tests negative for coronavirus for second time

US President was first tested on March 14, one week after coming in contact with an official from a Brazilian delegation who later tested positive for the virus.

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus a second time, his doctor said Thursday.

"HE IS HEALTHY AND WITHOUT SYMPTOMS"

In a memo, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump got tested early Thursday, "utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability."

"He is healthy and without symptoms. The President tested negative for COVID-19," he wrote in the memo.

Conley said sample collection took just one minute and the results were reported back in 15 minutes.

The official attended a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was photographed standing with the president, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro and US Vice President Mike Pence.

During Thursday's White House briefing on the coronavirus, Trump showed the test and said: “I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and fast it worked. I’ve done them both, and the second one is much more pleasant," he added.

