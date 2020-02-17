taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump thanks Erdogan for averting catastrophe in Idlib

Trump also conveyed Washington’s desire for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict, White House says.

AA | 17.02.2020 - 11:02..
US President Donald Trump thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone for preventing a "humanitarian catastrophe" in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, the White House said Sunday.

"FOR THE EFFORTS TO PREVENT HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE"

"Trump expressed concern [yesterday] over the violence in Idlib, Syria and thanked Erdogan for Turkey's efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"President Trump conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia's support for the [Bashar al-Assad] regime's atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict," he added.

Trump thanks Erdogan for averting catastrophe in Idlib

The two leaders also discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference in Libya, Deere said. "President Trump also reiterated that continued foreign interference in Libya would only serve to worsen the situation," he added.

Turkish troops are in Idlib as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

