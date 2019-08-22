taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7465
Euro
6.3886
Altın
1498.16
Borsa
96000.26
Gram Altın
276.967

Trump thanks tweets calling him the King of Israel

In a series of tweets, Trump quoted conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who declared the president the King of Israel, during his show on Tuesday night.

REUTERS | 22.08.2019 - 10:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Critics said Trump’s comments echoed an anti-Semitic trope accusing American Jews of dual loyalties to the United States and Israel.

"THE SECOND COMING OF GOD"

Trump initially responded on Twitter on Wednesday by quoting a conservative columnist as saying American Jews "don’t know what they’re doing." The Republican president thanked the commentator, Wayne Allyn Root, who likened Trump to the "king of Israel" and said Israelis "love him like he is the second coming of God."

Trump thanks tweets calling him the King of Israel


The comments about Israel followed Trump’s attacks on a group of first-term Democrats in Congress, US Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who were denied entry to Israel last week after Trump pressured the government.

Trump thanks tweets calling him the King of Israel

Quoting Root's tweet, Trump shared the message that he is "the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world," that "the Jewish people in Israel love him like he's the King of Israel" and even that "They love him like he is the second coming of God." Trump, in response, said "Wow!" and thanked Root for the "very nice words."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

46
Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

44
Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

33
Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

237
Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

87
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

134
Boris Johnson'ın tavırları Almanları kızdırdı

Boris Johnson'ın tavırları Almanları kızdırdı

55
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir