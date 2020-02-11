Trump thinks virus outbreak may be weakened by April

Trump issued an optimistic prediction about the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

"A lot of people think that goes away in April, with the heat that comes in," he said.

"PRESIDENT XI FEELS VERY CONFIDENT"

Since the coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in December, it has killed at least 1017 people and infected more than 42,600 in 26 countries, including the US.

Speaking with US governors at the White House about the coronavirus, Trump said; "I had a long talk with President Xi — for the people in this room — two nights ago, and he feels very confident. He feels that, again as I mentioned, by April or during the month of April, the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus."