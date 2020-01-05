Trump threatens Iran to hit with new equipment

US would hit Iran with 'brand new' equipment if Iran targets US assets, nationals, says Donald Trump

"WITHOUT HESITATION"

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his country would hit Iran with "brand new beautiful equipment" if Iran targeted US bases or American nationals in the wake of the killing of a senior Iranian general by an American airstrike.

"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" Trump said on Twitter.

In separate comments on Twitter, Trump also "strongly advised" Iran not to attack the US as the country would "hit back".

"They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!"