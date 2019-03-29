Trump to meet Egypt's Sisi at White House

The White House said in a statement the two leaders would discuss “building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation” as well as regional economic integration and “Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability.”

TRUMP HAD SIGNED A DECREE ON RECOGNIZING GOLAN HEIGHTS

The visit by al Sisi comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza after a rocket fired from the coastal enclave wounded seven Israelis near Tel Aviv. Israel responded with airstrikes and warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel was prepared to wage a broad military campaign in Gaza if needed.

Trump on Monday signed a decree recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in the 1967 war. The decision, which was criticized by Arab states, came as Israel gears up for elections on April 9.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Golan decision would help resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians by removing uncertainty. White House advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have been working to put together a peace proposal to address the conflict.