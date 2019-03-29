taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.64035
Euro
6.3519
Altın
1295.57
Borsa
93726.65
Gram Altın
235.253

Trump to meet Egypt's Sisi at White House

Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi on April 9 for talks on strengthening their strategic partnership and working on shared priorities in the Middle East.

REUTERS | 29.03.2019 - 17:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The White House said in a statement the two leaders would discuss “building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation” as well as regional economic integration and “Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability.”

TRUMP HAD SIGNED A DECREE ON RECOGNIZING GOLAN HEIGHTS

The visit by al Sisi comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza after a rocket fired from the coastal enclave wounded seven Israelis near Tel Aviv. Israel responded with airstrikes and warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel was prepared to wage a broad military campaign in Gaza if needed.

Trump to meet Egypt's Sisi at White House

Trump on Monday signed a decree recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in the 1967 war. The decision, which was criticized by Arab states, came as Israel gears up for elections on April 9.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Golan decision would help resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians by removing uncertainty. White House advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have been working to put together a peace proposal to address the conflict.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Partili genci aşağılayan İP'li kendini savundu

AK Partili genci aşağılayan İP'li kendini savundu

823
Başörtülülerden rahatsız olan sahtekar şifacı

Başörtülülerden rahatsız olan sahtekar şifacı

295
AK Parti afişleri dağıtan genci aşağılayan İP'li kadın

AK Parti afişleri dağıtan genci aşağılayan İP'li kadın

754
Bayburtlu Yusuf'un asil duruşu takdir topladı

Bayburtlu Yusuf'un asil duruşu takdir topladı

538
Buket Aydın uydurulan günü haber olarak sundu

Buket Aydın uydurulan günü haber olarak sundu

66
Sahtekar şifacı Erdoğan'a küfür etti

Sahtekar şifacı Erdoğan'a küfür etti

261
CHP'li Yaşan Okuyan EYT yasasını savundu

CHP'li Yaşan Okuyan EYT yasasını savundu

314
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir