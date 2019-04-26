taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9388
Euro
6.6236
Altın
1282.9
Borsa
94753.51
Gram Altın
245.235

Trump to pay $2 million to N. Korea for care of Warmbier

Trump approved payment of a $2 million bill by N. Korea to cover its care of American Otto Warmbier, a college student who died shortly after being returned home from 17 months in a N. Korean prison.

REUTERS | 26.04.2019 - 16:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student visiting North Korea as a tourist, was imprisoned in January 2016. North Korea state media said he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel.

HE DIED 6 DAYS LATER

An invoice was handed to State Department envoy Joseph Yun hours before Warmbier, 22, was flown out of Pyongyang in a coma on June 13, 2017. Warmbier died six days later. The US envoy, who was sent to retrieve Warmbier, signed an agreement to pay the medical bill on instructions passed down from Trump, the Washington  Post reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the situation.

Trump to pay $2 million to N. Korea for care of Warmbier

The bill was sent to the Treasury Department and remained unpaid through 2017, the Post reported. Trump has denied paying North Korea to release hostages. “I got back our hostages; I never paid them anything,” he said at a September news conference.

"NORTH KOREA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATH"

Warmbier’s parents issued a sharp statement in March after Trump said he believed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s assertion not to have known how their son was treated. The US president also praised Kim’s leadership after their second summit collapsed in February in Hanoi when the two sides failed to reach a deal for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

Trump to pay $2 million to N. Korea for care of Warmbier

Trump said later he held North Korea responsible for the young man’s death.

A US court in December ordered North Korea to pay $501 million in damages for the torture and death of Warmbier.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Havalimanında personele saldıran kadın

Havalimanında personele saldıran kadın

238
Havalimanında personele saldıran kadına siyasi linç

Havalimanında personele saldıran kadına siyasi linç

404
Irkçı saldırıya uğrayan personele çağrı: Şikayetçi ol

Irkçı saldırıya uğrayan personele çağrı: Şikayetçi ol

229
Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

431
Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

59
Yeni askerlik sisteminde detaylar belli oluyor

Yeni askerlik sisteminde detaylar belli oluyor

255
Dolar 5,95 seviyesinde işlem görüyor

Dolar 5,95 seviyesinde işlem görüyor

211
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir