taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8192
Euro
6.6013
Altın
1336.21
Borsa
92825.57
Gram Altın
249.529

Trump to revise Shanahan's nomination

White House may be reconsidering Shanahan’s nomination, Trump said the decision was “done” and that the nominee “has to go through the process.”

AA | 12.06.2019 - 09:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Donald Trump may be reevaluating his nomination for Secretary of Defense, a report by NBC News said Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

TRUMP HAS YET TO SUBMIT THE NOMINATION TO THE SENATE FOR APPROVAL

Trump announced in the first week of May that he would nominate acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan to continue his position, but the White House has yet to submit the nomination to the Senate for approval.

During a visit to Normandy, France last week on the anniversary of D-Day, Trump asked three people if they had alternative suggestions for the position, and Army Secretary Mark Esper was discussed as a potential replacement for Shanahan, according to the NBC report. One person close to Trump told the news agency that Shanahan "has no champion" and that "no one is fighting for him".

Trump to revise Shanahan's nomination

In previous instances, a delay in the time it takes for the White House to submit a formal nomination after Trump announces it has led to the end of that nominee's consideration for the position. Such has been the case with Herman Cain, a former Trump rival who the president publicly announced was being nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. Later, Trump revoked his decision.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Irak'tan çaldığı tarihi eserleri iade edecek

ABD Irak'tan çaldığı tarihi eserleri iade edecek

73
Aleyna Tilki dalga konusu oldu

Aleyna Tilki dalga konusu oldu

27
Fitch'ten Türk ekonomisi için negatif büyüme beklentisi

Fitch'ten Türk ekonomisi için negatif büyüme beklentisi

64
ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili ile Hulusi Akar görüşme yapacak

ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili ile Hulusi Akar görüşme yapacak

35
İtalya'dan denizden göçmen kurtaranlara para cezası

İtalya'dan denizden göçmen kurtaranlara para cezası

38
Yeni askerlik sisteminde CHP'nin itirazı

Yeni askerlik sisteminde CHP'nin itirazı

78
Şenol Güneş: Avrupa Şampiyonası'na gideriz

Şenol Güneş: Avrupa Şampiyonası'na gideriz

75
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir