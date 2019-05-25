taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump to send 1,500 troops to Middle East amid tensions

US is to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East to counter the ongoing threat posed by Iranian forces, Trump says.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 10:13..
Donald Trump said Friday that 1,500 additional troops would be deployed to the Middle East amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"WE WANT TO HAVE PROTECTION"

The deployment is aimed at increasing protection for forces already in the region as well as weaponry such as a Patriot missile defense battery that was deployed earlier in the month. "We want to have protection," Trump told reporters outside the White House prior to departing for a trip to Japan.

The news comes after acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan denied earlier reports that the Trump administration was planning to send as many as 10,000 troops to the region.

Trump to send 1,500 troops to Middle East amid tensions

Patrick Shanahan said the Pentagon was looking at ways to increase force protection in the region, a term used to discuss preventive measures that could be taken to mitigate hostile actions against the US by various entities and groups. He, however, said that sending additional troops was an option they were considering.

Trump to send 1,500 troops to Middle East amid tensions

The deployment comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. Earlier this month, the US sent a carrier strike group and bomber task force to the Middle East, citing a "credible threat" from Tehran. Washington’s latest move is part of a series of actions designed to exert pressure on Iran, including re-imposing sanctions on Iranian oil exports and ending sanctions waivers for countries buying Iranian oil.

The Trump administration has also designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran's armed forces, as a terrorist group. In response, Iran designated U.S. Central Command as a terrorist group, creating the potential for a clash between the two sides in the Middle East.

Trump to send 1,500 troops to Middle East amid tensions

