Trump to visit Japan in late May

Donald Trump will travel to Japan on May 25-28 for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

AA | 19.04.2019 - 14:02..
Donald Trump will visit to Japan next month to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the newly enthroned emperor, the White House said Friday.

TRUMP WILL VISIT TO JAPAN FROM IN MAY

Trump and his wife Melania will "visit to Japan from May 25 to 28, 2019, as the country’s first state guests following the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on May 1," it said in a statement.

Trump to visit Japan in late May

After meeting with the emperor, Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with Abe, according to the statement, which said the visit will "deepen the close bonds between the American and Japanese people".

Trump to visit Japan in late May

Before his visit, Trump will welcome Abe and his wife Akie at the White House on April 26-27. The meeting will focus on the denuclearization of North Korea and bilateral trade and investment, said the statement.

