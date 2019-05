Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday that the President of US Donald Trump may visit Turkey in July.

S-400 PURCHASE

Details of the visit were agreed in a call between İbrahim Kalın, a senior aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Trump’s visit to Turkey has a significant level of importance, especially right before the purchasing of Russian S-400s.