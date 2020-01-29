taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump unveils his so-called Mideast peace plan

Trump briefed Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on the 180-page peace plan, spearheaded by his son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner, at the White House on Monday.

AA | 29.01.2020 - 09:55..
Donald Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine conflict Tuesday, calling it "fundamentally different from past proposals" as doubts persist it will gain traction amid stiff Palestinian resistance.

JERUSALEM WILL REMAIN ISRAEL'S CAPITAL

"It is the most detailed proposal ever put out by far," Trump said at the White House where he was hosting Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu. "Complex problems require nuance, fact-based remedies. That is why our proposal provides precise tactical solutions to make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and much more prosperous."

Trump unveils his so-called Mideast peace plan

Among the details of Trump's plan, Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital," Trump said, making light of tensions caused by his decision to recognize the contested city as Israel's territory in December 2017.

"Under this vision, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital. But that’s no big deal, because I’ve already done that for you, right?” Trump said eliciting laughter from the assembled pro-Israel audience.

Trump unveils his so-called Mideast peace plan

Thousands of protesters reportedly took to the streets in various parts of Palestine and Amman, Jordan in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.

"THE PLAN REQUIRES THE FIRM REJECTION OF TERRORISM"

Trump said his proposal also requires the "firm rejection of terrorism" from Palestinians, and includes the recognition of a "contiguous" Palestinian state that would "double the Palestinian territory" over time once certain conditions are met.

Trump unveils his so-called Mideast peace plan

Israel would be granted sovereignty of the whole of the Jordan Valley in the eastern swath of the occupied West Bank.

