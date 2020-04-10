taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump urges Congress to pass business fund

The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.

US President Donald Trump on Friday called on Congress to approve a $251 billion small business fund to help the coronavirus-hit economy.

"DEMOCRATS ARE BLOCKING THE FUND"

Stressing that the US had "the biggest" stock market increase since 1974 in only four days this week, Trump said on Twitter: "We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!"

"Democrats are blocking a 251 Billion Dollar funding boost for Small Businesses which will help them keep their employees. It should be for only that reason, with no additions," he said in a separate Twitter post. "We should have a big Infrastructure Phase Four with Payroll Tax Cuts & more. Big Economic Bounceback!"

The pressure is building on the Congress as Republicans and Democrats are seeking different remedies to the economic bludgeoning caused by the coronavirus.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is eyeing a phase four coronavirus package after Congress returns to session, arguing the previous relief packages signed by Trump, including the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for failing to address the needs of workers.

