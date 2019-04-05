taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6057
Euro
6.2983
Altın
1289.98
Borsa
97832.97
Gram Altın
232.818

Trump: US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

US and China are close to an agreement to end their trade war and could reach one in four weeks, said Donald Trump on Thursday.

REUTERS | 05.04.2019 - 13:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The two countries are engaged in intense negotiations to end a months-long trade war that has rattled global markets, but hopes of a resolution soared after both sides expressed optimism following talks in Beijing last week.

"WE ARE GETTING VERY CLOSE TO MAKING A DEAL"

Speaking to reporters at the White House at the start of a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Trump said some of the tougher points of a deal had been agreed but there were still differences to be bridged.

Trump: US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

“We’re getting very close to making a deal. That doesn’t mean a deal is made because it’s not, but we’re certainly getting a lot closer,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “And I would think with, oh, within the next four weeks or maybe less, maybe more, whatever it takes, something very monumental could be announced,” he added. Trump said he would hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping if there were a deal.

Trump: US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

Xi assured Trump that text of the China-US trade could be finalized soon, in a message conveyed by Liu He. According to state-run news agency Xinhua, Liu He told Trump that Xi believed under his and Trump’s leadership, China-US relations will make new and greater progress.

Trump: US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

Xi said that in the past month or more, the two sides’ trade teams had maintained close contact and “achieved new and substantive progress on issues in the text of two countries’ trade agreement.” “I hope the two sides’ trade teams can continue working in the spirit of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit to resolve each other’s concerns and finish negotiations on the text of the China-US trade agreement soon,” Xi said to Trump through Liu.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

Atatürk Havalimanı'nda taşınma başladı

77
Sayım biten ilçelerde oyların dağılımı

Sayım biten ilçelerde oyların dağılımı

349
Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

Şenocak: Oylarımız artmaya devam ediyor

208
Fahriye Evcen doğuma gün sayıyor

Fahriye Evcen doğuma gün sayıyor

50
Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

Boeing, hatayı açıklayıp özür diledi

71
AK Parti İstanbul seçimlerinin iptalini istedi

AK Parti İstanbul seçimlerinin iptalini istedi

436
Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

Camilere saldıran terörist hakim karşısında

61
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir