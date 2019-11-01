taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump: US knows new Daesh leader

Former Daesh leader Baghdadi had been a top target for both the Trump and Obama administrations and had a $25 million bounty placed on his head.

01.11.2019
  1. Haberler
  2. World
The US has identifying information on the man who succeeded former Daesh/ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after he was killed by US forces, President Donald Trump said Friday.

"WE KNOW WHO HE IS"

"ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!" Trump said on Twitter using another name for the Daesh terrorist organization.

Daesh/ISIS confirmed al-Baghdadi's death on Thursday, naming Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as its new leader, according to a statement distributed by al-Furqan, the group's media wing.

Little information is publicly available on al-Qurayshi, and the name itself appears to be a kunya, or nom de guerre.

