Trump vows to hit Iraq with sanctions if US forces expelled

The Iraqi parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for an end to all foreign troop presence in the region.

AA | 06.01.2020 - 10:39..
If the Iraqi government forces the removal of US forces, Baghdad will face “sanctions like they’ve never seen before,” President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Trump said the prospective economic penalties would far outweigh the crippling sanctions the US has imposed on Iran, adding: “If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq.”

"WE ARE NOT LEAVING UNLESS THEY PAY US BACK FOR IT"

The warning comes after Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution calling on the government to oust US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the former chief architect of Tehran’s regional operations.

Trump vows to hit Iraq with sanctions if US forces expelled

The State Department expressed its disappointment over the vote, urging Baghdad to reconsider it.

Trump framed his threat of biting sanctions in terms of US military investments in Iraq, referencing in particular an air base the U.S. has helped develop. “We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build,” he added. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

UK’s Johnson declares his support US action against Iran
Boris Johnson said that the UK has taken steps to increase security in the region to protect British personnel and interests.
Iran ends commitment to nuclear deal amid raising tensions
Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani's death has led to a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran.
UK urges Iran on staying diplomatic route
Raab on Sunday said that the UK was on the same page with the US in relation to Friday's killing of Suleimani.
Trump threatens Iran to hit with new equipment
Earlier on Saturday, US President said that they would strike 52 Iranian targets in the event of any attacks on US citizens or assets.
