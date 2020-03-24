taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump walks away as task force doctor says she had fever

I got a test late Saturday night and I am negative. I stayed home another day just to make sure. That's how we protect each other, said Deborah Birx, the coronavirus task force doctor.

REUTERS | 24.03.2020 - 11:04..
The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Deborah Birx revealed she was tested for the virus over the weekend.

She said she went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Saturday night and got tested.

SHE TESTED NEGATIVE

"So actually [it was] probably a gastrointestinal thing," she said. "But, you know, I'm meticulous. I'm a physician. I looked it up."

She said she stayed home an extra day, Sunday. "That's how we protect each other."

When Birx revealed she had fever, Trump jokingly walked away from her.

Trump walks away as task force doctor says she had fever WATCH

UK imposes lockdown to prevent spread of virus
Deaths from the virus in Britain jumped 54 to 335 on Monday as the government said the military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment.
Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8
China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from Sunday.
Australia reports 8 deaths in coronavirus outbreak
In the 24 hours since yesterday, a total of 149 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country.
Mexican president asks people not to stop going out
The president then said that Mexicans are very resistant because of their culture, seeming to suggest that Mexicans will fare better than other countries because of their ancient roots.
