Trump walks away as task force doctor says she had fever

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Deborah Birx revealed she was tested for the virus over the weekend.

She said she went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Saturday night and got tested.

SHE TESTED NEGATIVE

"So actually [it was] probably a gastrointestinal thing," she said. "But, you know, I'm meticulous. I'm a physician. I looked it up."

She said she stayed home an extra day, Sunday. "That's how we protect each other."

When Birx revealed she had fever, Trump jokingly walked away from her.

