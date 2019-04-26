taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9463
Euro
6.6303
Altın
1282.25
Borsa
94886.81
Gram Altın
245.003

Trump wants arms control with Russia and China

Trump’s recently launched effort is aimed at imposing new limits on Russia's nuclear arsenal and placing unprecedented limits on and verifying China's program, The Washington Post reported.

AA | 26.04.2019 - 10:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Donald Trump has ordered his staff to prepare new arms control treaties with Russia and China, according to a report published Thursday.

Trump orders staff to prepare arms control push with Russia and China

THE NEW DEAL ORDER

The directive comes after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark ballistic missile pact with Russia that was intended to limit the possibility of nuclear war in Europe. Trump repeatedly criticized the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty before exiting, claiming Russia is not in compliance and lamenting the fact that China is not bound by its constraints on arms development.

Trump wants arms control with Russia and China

It is unclear what Trump's latest effort would produce, if it produces anything at all either separate bilateral pacts with China and Russia or a trilateral grand pact. Either option usually takes years to achieve. In explaining to the American people his decision to exit the INF Treaty, Trump hinted that he might pursue the latter option.

Trump wants arms control with Russia and China

"Perhaps we can negotiate a different agreement, adding China and others," Trump said during his State of the Union address in February. "Or perhaps we can’t  in which case, we will outspend and out-innovate all others by far."

Trump wants arms control with Russia and China

If Trump is able to broker a trilateral treaty, it would mark a milestone in arms control. But he has repeatedly been at odds with Russia and China during the first two years of his presidency and has only two more years remaining in his term.

Trump wants arms control with Russia and China

Speaking earlier this month while meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Trump lamented the funding that Washington, Beijing and Moscow is allocating to arms development. "Between Russia and China and us, we’re all making hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons, including nuclear, which is ridiculous. And I would say that China will come along and I would say Russia will come along. It doesn’t really make sense that we’re all doing this," he said.

Trump wants arms control with Russia and China

The White House is currently preparing for talks between the superpowers that could pave the way for such an agreement, according to the Post. “Trump’s direction is that we need to look at more ambitious arms control that will deal with more weapons, and more than just us and Russia,” a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Post. “What you’re going to see is more from the administration on how do we get to arms control that doesn’t just reflect a Cold War mentality.”

Should that come to fruition, it would mark a major achievement for a presidency that has hitherto been focused on withdrawing the US from major international arms control treaties, including the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.



Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

Ankara’da tonlarca soğan çöp oldu

276
Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

Sri Lanka’daki saldırılarda ölü sayısı 253’e düşürüldü

47
210 muvazzaf asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı kararı

210 muvazzaf asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı kararı

78
Şeyma Subaşı: Yeterli değil

Şeyma Subaşı: Yeterli değil

38
Rakibine tekme atan sporcusunun lisansını yaktı

Rakibine tekme atan sporcusunun lisansını yaktı

10
Kıyma makinesine düşen kadın hayatını kaybetti

Kıyma makinesine düşen kadın hayatını kaybetti

13
Yeni askerlik sisteminde detaylar belli oluyor

Yeni askerlik sisteminde detaylar belli oluyor

99
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir