taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8385
Euro
6.5422
Altın
1305.47
Borsa
90589.73
Gram Altın
245.117

Trump will launch presidential re-election campaign

Donald Trump will formally launch his re-election campaign at a June rally in Florida.

AA | 01.06.2019 - 09:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Donald Trump said Friday he would announce his bid to run in the 2020 presidential election next month.

2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th," Trump tweeted.

The announcement will take place at a rally in Orlando, Florida, a few days shy of his first election bid for the race four years ago.

Trump will launch presidential re-election campaign

Trump has raised more than $30 million dollars for his election, higher than any other Democratic candidate to announce a bid, in addition to the nearly $41 million dollars the president saved in the bank. The top fundraiser among Democratic candidates is Senator Bernie Sanders with $18 million. Despite not yet announcing his bid, Trump has already hit the campaign trail by hosting rallies in Pennsylvania and Florida states.

The president has also recently hit the highest approval rating of the past two years of his presidency, 48 percent, according to a poll by Harvard University.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Büyük Çamlıca Camii Kadir Gecesi'nde doldu taştı

Büyük Çamlıca Camii Kadir Gecesi'nde doldu taştı

179
Call of Duty'nin yeni oyununda YPG esintileri

Call of Duty'nin yeni oyununda YPG esintileri

75
Pentagon S-400'ler için ortak çalışma grubuna karşı

Pentagon S-400'ler için ortak çalışma grubuna karşı

166
Kadını döven genci, çevredekiler darbetti

Kadını döven genci, çevredekiler darbetti

67
ABD’de silahlı saldırı: 12 ölü

ABD’de silahlı saldırı: 12 ölü

38
Johnson & Johnson 325 milyon dolarlık tazminat

Johnson & Johnson 325 milyon dolarlık tazminat

5
Darbeci Sisi Umre yaptı

Darbeci Sisi Umre yaptı

70
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir