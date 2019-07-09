taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6947
Euro
6.3854
Altın
1394.48
Borsa
98472.46
Gram Altın
255.31

Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /data/webroot/o/DEFAULT/html/esh/sayfalar/haber.php on line 602

Trump won’t deal with UK ambassador over leaked memos

US President said that he would not deal with the British ambassador after a leak of memos which the ambassador described Trump government as inept and clumsy.

REUTERS | 09.07.2019 - 15:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Criticizing her handling of Brexit and saying she disregarded his advice, US President Trump attacked UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who had said her government had full confidence in ambassador Kim Darroch.

"IT IS A MATTER OF REGRET"

"What a mess she and her representatives have created," he wrote on Twitter. "I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister."

Trump won’t deal with UK ambassador over leaked memos


The spat between the two close allies followed the leak to a British newspaper on Sunday of memos from Darroch to London in which he said Trump’s administration was "dysfunctional" and "diplomatically clumsy and inept".

Trump won’t deal with UK ambassador over leaked memos


May’s spokesman said while Darroch’s opinions did not reflect the view of the government or ministers, he said the diplomat had London’s backing and ambassadors needed to have the confidence to give their frank assessments. "Contact has been made with the Trump administration, setting out our view that we believe the leak is unacceptable," May’s spokesman told reporters. "It is, of course, a matter of regret that this has happened."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Oğuz Haksever emeklilik kararı aldı

Oğuz Haksever emeklilik kararı aldı

160
Murat Başoğlu ile yakalanan Burcu Başoğlu eşinden boşandı

Murat Başoğlu ile yakalanan Burcu Başoğlu eşinden boşandı

108
ABD polisinin dondurma görevi

ABD polisinin dondurma görevi

61
Polisten HDP'lilere cevap: Savaş neredeyse oraya gidin

Polisten HDP'lilere cevap: Savaş neredeyse oraya gidin

254
Emre Aşık ile Yağmur Sarnıç canlı yayında birbirine girdi

Emre Aşık ile Yağmur Sarnıç canlı yayında birbirine girdi

95
Hasta yakınları güvenlik görevlilerine saldırdı

Hasta yakınları güvenlik görevlilerine saldırdı

173
Miçotakis: Baklava, Türk kökenli çok güzel bir tatlı

Miçotakis: Baklava, Türk kökenli çok güzel bir tatlı

98
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir