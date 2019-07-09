Trump won’t deal with UK ambassador over leaked memos

Criticizing her handling of Brexit and saying she disregarded his advice, US President Trump attacked UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who had said her government had full confidence in ambassador Kim Darroch.

"IT IS A MATTER OF REGRET"

"What a mess she and her representatives have created," he wrote on Twitter. "I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister."





The spat between the two close allies followed the leak to a British newspaper on Sunday of memos from Darroch to London in which he said Trump’s administration was "dysfunctional" and "diplomatically clumsy and inept".





May’s spokesman said while Darroch’s opinions did not reflect the view of the government or ministers, he said the diplomat had London’s backing and ambassadors needed to have the confidence to give their frank assessments. "Contact has been made with the Trump administration, setting out our view that we believe the leak is unacceptable," May’s spokesman told reporters. "It is, of course, a matter of regret that this has happened."