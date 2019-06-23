taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8224
Euro
6.6214
Altın
1399.5
Borsa
94022.28
Gram Altın
262.045

Trump's administration unveils economic portion of M.East peace plan

Trump's administration has unveiled the first section of the US Middle East peace plan.

AA | 23.06.2019 - 10:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The White House on Saturday unveiled the economic portion of its Middle East peace plan, calling for $50 billion dollars in investments for Palestine and neighboring Arab states.

MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN

The plan, which has been long-promised and faced a number of delays, calls for increased infrastructure projects between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with a stated goal to "empower the Palestinian people to build a better future for themselves and their children."

Donald Trump's administration has touted the plan and called "Peace to Prosperity" as "the most ambitious and comprehensive international effort for the Palestinian people to date."

Trump's administration unveils economic portion of M.East peace plan

The plan is expected to be formally released by its architect, White House senior adviser and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, at the economic conference in Bahrain hosted by the US this week.

It plans to create one million jobs for Palestinians and calls for a mix of private and public funding, however, faces heavy skepticism with doubts on the plan's political vision and the US being distracted with heightened tensions with Iran.

Trump's administration unveils economic portion of M.East peace plan

Within 10 years, the plan aims to double Palestine's Gross Domestic Product (GPD) by calling for $27 billion dollars in projects in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as $9.1 billion, $7.4 billion and $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon. The plan also calls for a high-speed rail service to be created, offering a modern transportation system for Palestinians. It, however, can only be implemented if a political solution is agreed upon by Palestinians, Israelis, and other actors in the negotiations.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

224
Trump İran'ı yok etmekle tehdit etti

Trump İran'ı yok etmekle tehdit etti

129
Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

56
İstanbul'da oy verme işlemi başladı

İstanbul'da oy verme işlemi başladı

133
Bisiklet düşüren Suriyeli darbedildi

Bisiklet düşüren Suriyeli darbedildi

91
Alman polisinden iklim değişikliği göstericilerine dayak

Alman polisinden iklim değişikliği göstericilerine dayak

30
Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan S-400 açıklaması

Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan S-400 açıklaması

27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir