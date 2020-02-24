Trump’s approval rating signals chances of winning 2nd term

Trump’s popularity rating is improving at a key moment in election year, a new Gallup national polls find.

TRUMP HAD BLASTED CNN FOR REPORTING FAKE NEWS

It’s been reported that Trump currently has a 49 percent approval rating and disapproval rating of 48 percent.

"Trump’s approval rating is going up at the right time. … Approval ratings become much more predictive by March of the election year " CNN analyst Harry Enten said regarding the Gallup poll.

"Presidents with approval ratings between roughly 46 percent and 54 percent at this point usually face close re-election battles. Presidents with approval ratings at 45 percent or below usually lose. If past history holds, Trump’s approval rating may continue to rise just enough to make him a favourite." it added.