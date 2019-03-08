Trump’s ex-aide Manafort sentenced 4 years in prison

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced on Thursday by a US judge to less than four years in prison - far shy of federal sentencing guidelines - for financial crimes uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

HE WAS ACCUSED HIDING MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM US GOVERNMENT

US District Judge T.S. Ellis imposed the surprisingly lenient 47-month sentence on Manafort, 69, during a hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, in which the veteran Republican political consultant asked for mercy but expressed no remorse for his actions.

Manafort was convicted by a jury last August of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. The judge ordered Manafort to pay a fine of $50,000 and restitution of just over $24 million.

SENTENCE IS EVEN LESS THAN RECOMMENDED

Manafort was convicted after prosecutors accused him of hiding from the US government millions of dollars he earned as a consultant for Ukraine’s former pro-Russia government. After pro-Kremlin Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s ouster, prosecutors said, Manafort lied to banks to secure loans and maintain an opulent lifestyle with luxurious homes, designer suits and even a $15,000 ostrich-skin jacket.

The judge also said Manafort “is not before the court for any allegations that he, or anyone at his direction, collided with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.”

The sentence was even less than the sentence recommended by Manafort’s lawyers of 4-1/4 to 5-1/4 years in prison.