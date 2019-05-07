Trump's ex-lawyer blasts him for injustice

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, took a parting shot at his former boss - denouncing “xenophobia, injustice and lies” - before reporting to a US federal prison on Monday to begin a three-year sentence.

"XENOPHOBIA, INJUSTICE AND LIES"

Cohen, who once vowed to “take a bullet” for Trump but now calls him a “con man,” checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City, to serve his sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, financial crimes and lying to Congress.

Cohen, 52, hinted he had more secrets to divulge as he made brief remarks to a crush of camera crews and reporters gathered on the sidewalk outside his Manhattan residence - the Trump Park Avenue apartment building - before being driven to the prison.

“I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen said, without uttering Trump’s name. “There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”

The US Bureau of Prisons, which runs the facility, confirmed by email Cohen was in its custody. Cohen is expected to stay at the prison’s minimum security camp. Trump has blasted Cohen, calling him a “rat” as well as a “bad lawyer and fraudster.”

FBI agents in April 2018 raided Cohen’s Rockefeller Center office and Park Avenue hotel room as part of an investigation that grew out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election. That set in motion events that caused Cohen’s dramatic split with Trump.