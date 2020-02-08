Trump’s gay rival leads in the presidential race

Pete Buttigieg held a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71% of precincts reporting.

Buttigieg, the moderate 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 26.8 percent of state delegate equivalents, the data traditionally reported to determine the winner. Sanders, a US senator, had 25.2 percent, while his fellow progressive, Warren, was at 18.4 percent and Biden at 15.5 percent . Senator Amy Klobuchar was fifth at 12.6 percent.

Buttigieg, who would be the first openly gay US president if elected, has argued it is time for a new generation of leaders and that his lack of experience in Washington makes him an ideal candidate to break the partisan gridlock in the nation’s capital.