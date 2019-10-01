Trump’s lawyer subpoenaed in impeachment probe

Three House committee chairmen subpoenaed US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Monday, demanding documents related to their ongoing impeachment investigation.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019," the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees wrote in a letter to Rudy Giuliani.

The document requests are related, in part, to Giuliani's Sept. 19 comments in which he said he asked Ukrainian authorities to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Of course, I did," he said in response to a CNN anchor's question. "In addition to this stark admission, you stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence—in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications—indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme," the chairmen wrote.

"The subpoena requires you to produce all of those communications, and other related documents, to the Committees in order to determine the full extent of this effort by the President and his Administration to press Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential communication," they added.

They further requested documents from three of Giuliani's business associates: Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Semyon Kislin. The men have until Oct. 10, Oct. 11 and Oct. 14 respectively to produce the requested documents.

During a July 25 telephone call, Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated claims of corruption. The elder Biden is the leading Democratic nominee heading into next November's presidential election, making him a clear political rival to the president.