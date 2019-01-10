Trump's son says border wall is like a zoo fence

President Donald Trump's eldest son appeared to liken migrants to dangerous animals, his latest controversial remarks on desperate people seeking to enter the US.

"You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work," Donald Trump Jr wrote in a post on Instagram.

Trump Jr. has made controversial analogies on social media before, like when he compared Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles, in which some of the candies are poisoned.

Trump has doubled down on his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, leading to a partial shutdown of the US government. Trump had urged Congress in a televised speech Tuesday to give him US$5.7 billion this year to help build a wall on the US border with Mexico.