taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.472
Euro
6.33625
Altın
1296.715
Borsa
90790.9
Gram Altın
228.789

Trump's son says border wall is like a zoo fence

Donald Trump Jr. used Instagram Tuesday night to endorse his father's border wall policy, saying the evidence that a wall works is because they protect people from zoo animals.

Haber Merkezi | 10.01.2019 - 10:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Trump's son says border wall is like a zoo fence

President Donald Trump's eldest son appeared to liken migrants to dangerous animals, his latest controversial remarks on desperate people seeking to enter the US.

"You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work," Donald Trump Jr wrote in a post on Instagram.

Trump Jr. has made controversial analogies on social media before, like when he compared Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles, in which some of the candies are poisoned.

Trump's son says border wall is like a zoo fence

Trump has doubled down on his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, leading to a partial shutdown of the US government. Trump had urged Congress in a televised speech Tuesday to give him US$5.7 billion this year to help build a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'den ABD ve Kanada'ya Huawei misillemesi tehdidi

Çin'den ABD ve Kanada'ya Huawei misillemesi tehdidi

26
Chuck Hagel, Bolton'un Türkiye ziyaretini değerlendirdi

Chuck Hagel, Bolton'un Türkiye ziyaretini değerlendirdi

54
Koray Avcı saçlarını kestirdi

Koray Avcı saçlarını kestirdi

60
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erdoğan'a heykel açıklaması yapacak

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erdoğan'a heykel açıklaması yapacak

95
Dünya Bankası'ndan Türkiye yorumu

Dünya Bankası'ndan Türkiye yorumu

39
Aslı Enver'in eski hali

Aslı Enver'in eski hali

10
10 Ocak Perşembe günü kar tatili olan iller

10 Ocak Perşembe günü kar tatili olan iller

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir