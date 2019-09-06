taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump’s top Middle East envoy resigns

The architect of Trump’s so-called the Middle East “peace plan” said Thursday he will soon leave the White House even though no date has been set for the release of the plan for the region.

REUTERS | 06.09.2019 - 15:10..
Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, plans to resign once the long-delayed US peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians that he has been working on is released, officials said on Thursday.

"THE DEAL OF THE CENTURY"

Greenblatt, who had intended to stay only two years when he began working at the White House in early 2017, is eager to return to his wife and six children who stayed behind at their home in New Jersey, the officials said.

Greenblatt and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, as well as the US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, have led the effort to develop a “peace plan” for Israel and the Palestinians and have spent the entire Trump presidency working on the project.

Trump’s top Middle East envoy resigns

Described by Trump as the “deal of the century,” the Republican president’s plan to solve one of the world’s most intractable disputes has drawn deep skepticism from Palestinians.

Trump’s top Middle East envoy resigns

Trump called Greenblatt “a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer” and said he would be leaving to pursue work in the private sector. “His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

